N.D. Hardwick Jr.,
Funeral services for N.D. Hardwick Jr., 94, will be held April 18 at 4 p.m. in Berea Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Hardwick, widower of Virginia J. Hardwick, passed away at his home April 15, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 14, 1928, he was a son of the late Nathan D. and Daisy Johnson Hardwick. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Brandon David Johnson; two brothers, Carl and Jack Hardwick; and three sisters, Elnita Shelley, Sanatha Martin and Bernice Meredith.
Mr. Hardwick was a member of Berea Baptist Church where he served his Lord and church in all aspects of the church. He was a quiet, humble, God-fearing man who loved serving his church, family and community. He was always willing to talk with anyone about God and always trying to win people over to the Lord. Mr. Hardwick served in the US Army as a medic during the Korean War. He was a lifelong farmer and past chairman of the ASCS for many years.
Mr. Hardwick is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Johnson (Albert) and Patsy Martin; four grandchildren, Amanda Howard (Jimmy), Martin Johnson (Danielle), Jade Rowell (Wade) and Chase Martin (Megan); six great-grandchildren, Frank Howard III, Abby Johnson, Nathan Rowell, Nora Johnson, Quinn Johnson and Eden Johnson; and one brother, Billy Wayne Hardwick.
The family will receive friends April 18, 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Hardwick’s memory to Berea Baptist Church, 4287 Joyner Swamp Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor, is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.