Myrtle Mae Hane
Myrtle Mae Hane, 67, passed away July 15 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Nov. 5, 1955 in Maryland, she was a daughter of Ellen Beall Schildtknecht and the late Charlie Schildtknecht.
Myrtle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She enjoyed the beach and being in the sun.
Myrtle also enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother, Ellen Beal Schildtknecht, Mrs. Hane is survived by her husband of forty six years, George W. Hane; one son, Keith Remsburg; one daughter, Holly Libby (Brian); one grandchild, Cody Libby; two brothers, Rusty Schildtknecht (Lynn) and Brian Schildtknecht; her two fur babies, Sweetie and Luna, along with many family and friends who will miss her.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
