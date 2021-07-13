Myrtle L. Black
Funeral services for Myrtle L. Black, 85, will be held July 16 at 2 p.m. in Conway Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Black passed away July 13 in the Embrace Hospice House.
Born June 6, 1936 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Grover and Docia McDowell Duncan. She was a member of Conway Freewill Baptist Church and prior to retirement, she was employed with Coastal Carolina University. She and her husband were the owners and operators of Black’s TV and Electronics in Conway for more than 30 years.
Mrs. Black will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Black was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Lee Black; two brothers, Floyd Ray Duncan and Charles Lefaun “Billy” Duncan; and her sister, Bonnie Duncan Shirah.
Surviving are one son, Luke Black (Debbie) of Conway; two daughters, Gloria Powell and Debbie Black Johnson (Bruce) of Conway; six grandchildren, Amber Powell Bruner (Brandon), Nick Powell (Theresa), Forrest Johnson, Christian Brynne Johnson, Samantha Ryan Black and Jimmy Robert Black; and five great-grandchildren, Fisher Powell, Reid Bruner, Lane Bruner, Camden Bruner and Brooks Bruner.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
