James Thomas “Jim” Young
A Celebration of Life (funeral Mass) for James Thomas “Jim” Young, 59, will be celebrated April 23 at noon in the Catholic Community at Carolina Forest (Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School), 1300 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
Mr. Young, a resident of Myrtle Beach, passed away April 15 at his home.
Jim was born June 6, 1962. He was the son of Mary M. Bolinger and the late Freeman Madison Young. He was predeceased by his stepfather, John M. Bolinger Sr.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Caroline Young; and by his partner Lisa Hodges Smith.
In addition, Jim is survived by his siblings, Margaret Hines (Scott), Jara Jones, Joy Howard (Brad), Jony Bolinger (Steve Byas), Ann Hartsell (Brian) and J. Michael Bolinger Jr. (Lynn), and a cherished father figure, Ben A. Page, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Jim was a 1980 graduate of Gaffney High School in Gaffney, a 1987 graduate of University of South Carolina Upstate with a bachelor’s degree in business. He earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina, School of Law in 1991.
He was a member of the S.C. Bar Association since 1991, was a member of the Horry County Bar Association, and specialized in many areas of law. Over his 30-year law career, he was affiliated with several law firms to include: W.T. Johnson Jr.; Singleton, Burroughs, Young and Sligh; and Stuart Axelrod and Associates.
Jim had many talents and interests. As a young man, Jim modeled in New York City and Milan, Italy, which contributed to his sense of adventure. In addition to his long and accomplished career as an attorney, Jim served his community as president of the Conway Rotary Club, a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Conway, a past Deacon and Sunday School teacher at First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach, and a member of the Board of Directors for the local Salvation Army.
He enjoyed all kinds of music. He participated in the drum and bugle corps, The Blue Stars, and was fond of history and documentaries. Jim was an avid outdoorsman; he loved hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycling, scuba diving and collecting guns. Jim was an “enthusiastic” University of South Carolina Gamecocks fan.
Visitation with family and friends will be held April 22, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., to include a prayer service starting at 7 p.m.
S.C. Pallbearers will be Michael Bolinger, Scott Hines, Lex Leath, Ben Page, Bobby Richardson, Charles Rhodes and John Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, McLeod Hospice, the Catholic Community at Carolina Forest of Myrtle Beach or the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation in Greenwood.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, 606 Beaty St., Conway is coordinating the final arrangements.
