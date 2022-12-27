Myona M. Yates
LORIS-Graveside services for Myona M. Yates, 94, will be held Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. in Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va., with Pastor Bruce Miller officiating.
Mrs. Yates passed away Dec. 23.
Born March 21, 1928 in Pennsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Walter C. Mills and Minnie Widderfield Mills. Mrs. Yates was a longstanding member of Chestnut Level Baptist Church until moving to Loris where she attended Loris First Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Yates was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Loy Parker Yates; five brothers, Carl Mills, Deval Mills, Walter Mills, Sam Mills and Noble Mills; two sisters, Elsie Fowlkes and Eunice Adkins.
Surviving are one son, Keith P. Yates (Jerri) of Loris; a daughter, Cathy Dianne Miller (Gene) of Masseys Mill, Va.; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Wilson Rehab and Nursing Home in Loris for their loving and compassionate care of Mrs. Yates.
Visitation will be held Dec. 28 in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Loris First Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., Loris, SC 29569 or to Chestnut Level Baptist Church, 6940 Spring Garden Ave., Blairs, Va. 24527.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
