Eloise Todd Smith
A funeral service for Eloise Todd Smith, 95, will be held June 28 at 1 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home Chapel, Conway with the Rev. Tresco Shannon officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Smith passed away peacefully on June 24 at her home in Rolling Green Village in Greenville.
Born June 7, 1926 in Loris, she was the daughter of Wilbur Lawrence and Ella Jolly Todd. She graduated as valedictorian of Loris High School and then from Rice Business College.
She married Dr. Joseph S. Smith on June 15, 1944, and they spent their happily married life of sixty-three years in Conway. They were charter members of Trinity United Methodist Church and of The Riverside Club where she served as secretary until moving to Greenville after Dr. Smith’s death in 2007. She assisted Dr. Smith for many years in his veterinary practice and developed the first computer program for veterinary practice management that was widely used throughout the country.
Mrs. Smith was a noted cook, an always gracious and welcoming hostess, and an avid sewer, having invented and manufactured the Tuck & Point Guide, which continues to be distributed internationally to sewing enthusiasts.
She was a friend to people of all ages and backgrounds. Two weeks before her death she proudly opened more than one hundred birthday cards from family and many of her friends. Throughout her active and successful life her greatest joy was always being a loving, understanding and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Surviving are two sons, Joseph Samuel Smith Jr. (Patsy) of Conway and Michael Todd Smith (Marianne) of Columbia; one daughter, Gayle Smith Blouin (Randy) of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Amy Smith Burger, Joseph Samuel Smith III, McLaurin Smith Saunders, Barrett McQueen Smith, Cameron Wilkes Smith, Hunter Christopher Blouin and Katherine Blouin Smith; and twenty great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home one hour before the service.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 198 Long Ave., Conway, SC 29526 or to the charity of your choice.
The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the staff and many friends at Rolling Green Village for their loving and compassionate care.
www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
