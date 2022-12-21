MSGT Paul Jackson “PJ” Williams Jr.
Funeral services for MSGT Paul Jackson “PJ” Williams Jr., 74, will be held Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. in Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Poe Jones and the Rev. David Stevens officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Williams, husband of Marion Grainger Williams of the home, passed away Dec. 19 at his residence.
Born Nov. 30, 1948, he was a son of the late Paul Jackson Williams Sr. and Katherine Hassel Williams.
He was a member of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. Mr. Williams retired from the US Air Force as a master sergeant after 23 years of service. He served two tours in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Distinguish-Presidential Unit Citation along with many other honors. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, friend and devout Christian, who was always willing to help anyone.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Williams is survived by one son, Daniel Paul Williams (Kara); one daughter, Linda Gean Fox (Rich); nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Phyllis Greene. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church.
Memorials can be made in Mr. William’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or online at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
The Williams family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
