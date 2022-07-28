MSgt. Jasper Arthur Wooten
MSgt. Jasper Arthur Wooten, U.S. Air Force, ret., 85, passed away July 26.
Born in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., he was a son of the late John Henry Wooten Sr. and the late Myrtle Mae Nance. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Mr. Wooten retired as a master sergeant.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wooten was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Helen Marie Wooten; six brothers; two sisters; one stepbrother and one stepsister.
Survivors include six children, Diana Lynn Wooten McAfee (husband, Matthew McAfee), Lawrence Martin Wooten (wife, Arzu Karaferya Wooten), Debra Ann Wooten, Don Franklin Wooten, Michael Lee Wooten, and Doug Todd (wife, Teri Todd); twelve grandchildren, Adam McAfee, Bryan McAfee, Charles McAfee, Ipek Wooten Dols, Bradley Richardson, James Permenter, Cayce Stotler, Cameron Wooten, Daven Wooten, Dana Wooten, Kaylee Wooten and Whisper Todd; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Kyla, Sabastion, Evelyn, Chloe, Ethan, Maddie, Raya, Aiden, Teague, Clark, Keilei, Kate, Kaylee and Cameron.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.