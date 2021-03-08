Mary E. Calder
A graveside service for Mary E. Calder, 83, will be held March 10 at 3 p.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating.
The family will visit with friends and family following the service.
Ms. Calder passed away at her residence March 7 surrounded by her loving family.
Ms. Mary is the daughter of the late Tolar Turbeville and the late Maude Squires Cook. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by one grandson, Heath Alford; two brothers, J.L. Powers and Raleigh Powers; and one sister, Lena Winnigham.
Ms. Calder was a member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church where she loved worshiping her Lord and Savior. She always put her love for her family first and was more concerned about their wellbeing more than her own. She loved life itself and loved caring for others.
Ms. Mary enjoyed being outdoors where she spent her time tending to her flowers. She was well known within the family for always willing to bake one of her delicious cakes or sweets.
Ms. Calder is survived by two sons, Ivey Calder III (Jackie) and Scott Calder (Amy); two daughters, Diane Alford and Tammy Hardwick; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Enlow, Justin Calder, Taylor Calder, Gage Cooke, Blake Turner, Erik Alford, Allison Poston and Tony Hardwick; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Viola Reeves; and her first husband, Ivey Calder Jr.
Please remember to wear a mask during the service and practice all CDC guidelines for social distancing. The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor.
