Lynda Dianne Byrd Whitley
MYRTLEBEACH-A memorial service for Lynda Dianne Byrd Whitley, 68, will be held May 2 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Morris Smith and the Rev. Jason Cook officiating.
Mrs. Whitley passed away April 23 in Conway Medical Center.
She was born June 22, 1952, in Marion, a daughter of the late Rowland and Mae Belle Demery Byrd.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Randall Dean Whitley; and a sister, Annette Byrd.
Dianne was a member of the Refuge Church, where she loved to worship her Lord and Savior. She was a loving and faithful wife, mother and grandmother, who loved to cook for family and friends.
Mrs. Whitley is survived by her children, Bradley “Asa” Whitley (Brenda), Courtney Gasque (Jeremy Tyler) and Brandy Whitley; siblings, John Byrd (Garnette) and Jean Tyler; special son-in-law, Don Gasque (Kelly); special daughter-in-law, Ann Marie Wingo (Jeff); grandchildren, Jordan Whitley and Preston Gasque; several nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
