Lucinda Jean Dunn Strickland
Graveside services for Lucinda Jean Dunn Strickland, 67, will be held Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Rodney Hord officiating.
Mrs. Strickland of 16th Avenue passed away Jan. 30 at her residence.
Born May 15, 1953, in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Albert L. Dunn and Betty Jo Graham Dunn.
Lucinda's life and goal was to teach children and she would always say, " No child should be left behind!" She believed they needed that step to be a part of starting their lives. After years had passed, she loved to see how much her students had grown up. A lot of them remembered Lucinda and what she had taught them.
Lucinda's husband extended a special thank you to Crissy Martin and Elizabeth Bell from Agape Hospice for all they did for her. They became good friends and were always there for Lucinda during her time of need. He also thanked all of the good people at Agape. "God Bless You All."
Surviving are her husband of 25 years, Curtis Strickland; and two very special friends, Dianne Harrel of Hemingway and Carol Eaddy of Florence.
The family will visit friends at the graveside.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box, 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or Rolling Thunder, Grand Strand Chapter 3, P.O. Box 370, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
