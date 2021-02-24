Barbara Alice Meisenheimer Mullery
Barbara Alice Meisenheimer Mullery, 78, passed away Feb. 16 at her home in Longs. Mrs. Mullery was born on April 16, 1942, in New York, N.Y., to the late George Meisenheimer and the late Edith Nielson Meisenheimer. Mrs. Mullery was of the Catholic faith, and was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and sister.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-eight years, George Mullery; two sons, Brian Mullery and his wife Sarah and their children, Charlotte and Norah of Falls Church, Va., and Christopher Mullery and his wife Carmen and their children, Matthew and Caitlyn of Mission Viejo, Calif.; daughter, Carolyn Heusel and her husband Gary of Longs and their children, Nicole, Troy and Kylie; brother, Richard Meisenheimer and his wife Patricia of East Setauket, N.Y.; and two sisters, Loretta Germann and her husband Manfred of Wurtsboro, N.Y., and Pauline Antonucci and hwe husband Michael of Seaford, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness at donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation
Memorial services will be private.
Please sign Mrs. Mullery’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.