Shirley P. King
Shirley P. King, 82, passed peacefully into eternal rest Feb. 26 at her residence.
Mrs. King was born June 10, 1938, a daughter of the late Joseph P. Parker and Ruth C. Parker. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph D. Parker and Roscoe C. Parker; and her sisters, Alma Winters and Abbie Daniels.
Mrs. King was a member of the Aynor Church of God for many years and truly enjoyed attending church. She is survived by her children, Rickey King (Sherry), Vickey Fowler (Fred), Sherry Beck (Travis) and Elizabeth Williams (Donald); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for Mrs. King will be held at the Aynor Church of God Cemetery.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave, Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.