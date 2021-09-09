Hattie Mae Johnson
A graveside service for Hattie Mae Johnson, 87, will be held Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Donnie Graham and the Rev. Robert Lewis officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall prior to the service.
Mrs. Johnson passed away Sept. 7 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Jan. 18, 1934 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late McRoy and Viola Fullwood Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, J.M. Johnson, Mack Jr. Johnson, K-Boy Johnson, Louise Johnson and Juanita Graham.
Mrs. Johnson was an active member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. She enjoyed farming, gardening, crafts and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband of 70 years, Sam Johnson; children, Sammy Johnson (Debbie), Jerry Johnson (Sylvia), Raymond Johnson and Saundra Cartrette (Terry); brother-in-law, Paul Johnson (Emma); seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 2453 Brunson Springs Road, Galivants Ferry 29544.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
