Ruth G. Gerrald
Ruth G. Gerrald, 81, passed away Feb. 1 in Pruitt Healthcare.
She was born Oct. 31, 1939, in Mullins, a daughter of the late Troy Leon and Bertha Cook Gerrald.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Christine Bass, Edna Johnson, Carolyn Kluttz, Flora Shelley and Faye Gray.
Ruth was a member of Marion Pentecostal Holiness Church where she loved serving her Lord.
Mrs. Gerald is survived by her sister, Bobbie G. Hardee (Ed); nephews, Wayne Gerald and Ricky Gray; and nieces, Renee Enzor and Brenda S. Imshow.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
