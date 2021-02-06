Betty Jo Johnson Fowler
GREEN SEA-Funeral services for Betty Jo Johnson Fowler, 81, will be held Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. in Little Bethel Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Dean Cartrette and the Rev. Chris Hardee officiating. Committal services will follow in Little Bethel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the committal service on Sunday.
Mrs. Fowler passed away Feb. 3 at her home in Green Sea.
Born May 8, 1939, in Tabor City, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Rev. Willie Johnson and the late Minerva Powell Johnson.
Mrs. Fowler was a retired office manager for Carolina Eastern and a longtime active member of Little Bethel Freewill Baptist Church. Mrs. Fowler loved gardening and spending quality time traveling with her family and close friends. She also adored sharing her love for her Lord and Savior by traveling to various churches and singing hymns of praise with her Johnson sisters.
Survivors include her three daughters, Sherry Fowler Quick and her husband Billy of Green Sea, Tanya Denise Fowler of Tabor City, N.C., and Buffy Fowler Ward of Green Sea; four grandchildren, Caleb Ward, Caite Ward, Ashley Clemons and her husband Dono, and Patrick Young; two great-grandchildren, Bailey Clemons and Payton Clemons; five brothers, Billy Johnson and his wife Nancy of Pennsylvania, Wayne Johnson of Whiteville, N.C., Van Johnson and his wife Jenny of Conway, Dan Johnson and his wife Nancy of Texas, and Robby Johnson and his wife Donna of Nichols; two sisters, Gayle Hardee of Green Sea and Phylis Williams of Tabor City, N.C.; special aunt, Dorothy Kegeris; and a close personal friend, Odell Dorman.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fowler was predeceased by her husband, Elroy Fowler.
Those who wish may make memorials to Little Bethel Freewill Baptist Church, c/o Mrs. Phylis Williams, 1002 Stake Road, Tabor City, N.C. 28463.
Please sign Mrs. Fowler’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
