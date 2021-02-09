Erline Allen Hardwick
A graveside service for Erline Allen Hardwick, 76, will be held Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. in Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Timmy Hodge and Brother Danny Barnhill officiating.
Mrs. Hardwick went to be with her Lord and Savior Feb. 9. Mrs. Erline was the wife of the late Wayne Hardwick and daughter to the late Jasper Allen and Eitha Graham Allen.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one son, Glenn Hardwick; three brothers, Quince Allen, Hamp Allen and J.E. Allen; and five sisters, Catherine Hardwick, Elma Turner, Velma Page, Yvonne Kayeand Dora Johnson.
Mrs. Hardwick was a member of Mt. Trolley Freewill Baptist Church where she loved to worship her Lord. She loved her family dearly and loved having them represented in community events. Her passion was to take care of others and she loved keeping up with the local news in her community.
Mrs. Erline was a family-oriented person who loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her many extended family members.
Surviving Mrs. Erline are her two daughters, Gayla McCracken (Rodney) and Connie Hardwick; three grandchildren, Shana Dix (Kelly), Jessica Skipper (Daniel) and Winter Gibson; five great-grandchildren, Luke Dix, Lake Dix, Mariah Skipper, McKenzie Skipper and Macy Skipper; four sisters, Gertrude Smith, Barbara Smith, Betty Elvis and Evelyn McDonald; special friends, Carolyn Doyle and Ann Roberts; and many special nieces and nephews.
Please remember to wear your mask for the service and practice all CDC social distancing guidelines.
Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
