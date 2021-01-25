Darlene Elmore
Funeral services for Darlene Elmore, 56, will be held Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Marcus Fowler officiating. Committal services will follow in Cane Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Jan. 25 in Hardwick Funeral Home.
Mrs. Emore passed away Jan. 23 at her home in Loris, following an illness. Born on July 5, 1964, in Myrtle Beach, she was the daughter of Ethel Lewis Elmore and the late Leo Elmore. Mrs. Darlene was a loving homemaker and caretaker, and was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
Survivors, including her mother, are her son, Anthony Elmore and his wife, Ashley; brother, Mark Elmore and his wife, Kathy; sister, Lori Teague and her husband, Ron; niece, Natalie Elmore; and two grandchildren, Savannah Elmore and Shelby Elmore of Conway.
In addition to her dad, Mrs. Elmore was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Elmore.
Please sign Mrs. Elmore’s online guestbook at Hardwickfuneralhome.com.
