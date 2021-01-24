Sylvia Calhoun
A memorial service for Sylvia Calhoun, 71, will be held Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Richard “Dickie” Knight officiating.
The service will be live Streamed on Watsons Funeral Services Facebook page.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Mrs. Calhoun passed away Jan. 22 in MUSC Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Lee Grant Jordan and Peggy McCormick Jordan.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Thurman Jordan, Freddie Jordan and Ricky Jordan.
Sylvia enjoyed her job as a cosmetologist for 50 years and each client had a special place in her heart. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to everyone. She had a servant’s heart and loved doing for others.
She enjoyed baking and cooking for her loved ones and those in need. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated member of Antioch United Methodist Church and loved serving her Lord and Savior. She will be remembered for her sweet disposition and humble spirit.
Mrs. Calhoun is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael Calhoun Sr.; two sons, Mark Calhoun and his wife Kimberly and Jamie Calhoun; her brother, Carl Devon Jordan and his wife Terry; her sister, Janice Jordan Hardwick and her husband Ernest of Conway; three grandchildren, Hayes Calhoun, Hadden Calhoun and Evan Calhoun and other family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and face masks are required.
