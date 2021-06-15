Savannah Quinn Morrow
Savannah Quinn Morrow entered the gates of Heaven May 28.
Surviving are parents, Jason and Mary Catherine Morrow; siblings, Tristan, Anderson and Caroline; maternal grandparents, Frederick and Jean Mintz; paternal grandparents, Anthony and Heather Latham; maternal uncle and aunt, Trey and Sommer Mintz (Nora and Spires); paternal aunts and uncles, Ashley, Lucius, Toni, Michael, Jacob, Solomon and Christian; paternal great-grandmother/Aunt Alice La Rocca; maternal cousins, Lyndsay Anderson (Jackson and AnneMichael), Brady and Morganne Anderson (Tindal Kate).
Far too precious for this world, she entered the arms of God.Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
6 Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that He may lift you up in due time. 7 Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you. 10 And the God of all grace, who called you to His eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will Himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast. 11 To Him be the power for ever and ever. Amen
1 Peter 5: 6-7, 10-11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.