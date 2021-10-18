Montez Ellis Boggs
Montez Ellis Boggs, 95, widow of Carl D. Boggs, passed away Oct. 16 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Aug. 26, 1926 in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Grady and Lucy E. Ellis. Mrs. Boggs was a member of First Baptist Church Conway and was active in the B.A.L.L. (Be Active Live Longer) Club, the Senior Singles, and the Dorcas Sunday School Class. She was also a lifetime member of the Garden Club of SC and the Iris Garden Club of Conway.
Survivors include her daughters, Betty Ann Boggs and Carol Lane; her grandsons, David Ridley Lane and Dr. Bennett Lane; and her great-grandchildren, Emma, Sophia, Sybil, Juliana and Clara.
The family will hold a private entombment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
