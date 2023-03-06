Monte Shelton Jordan
A graveside service for Monte Shelton Jordan, 59, will be held March 9 at 3 p.m. in Juniper Bay Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Gregg Cannon officiating.
Mr. Jordan passed away March 5 at his residence.
Born Aug. 10, 1963 in Conway, he was a son of the late Stafford Jordan and Essie Mae Singleton Jordan.
He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Joseph “Joe” Jordan.
Monte enjoyed fishing and working on motors.
Monte is survived by his brothers, James L. Jordan and Timothy Paul Jordan; sisters, Mary Alice Jordan Hilton and Janie Jordan Johnson; along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.