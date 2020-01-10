MYRTLE BEACH—Mona Marlene Blackwell, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 29 at her residence.
Mona was born in Lookout, Kentucky, and met the love of her life in Bluefield, West Virginia.
There she started her elaborate career as a registered nurse. She had many roles, but public health nursing was her passion. During her career, she was on the board for the West Virginia State Board of Nursing.
Mona retired from nursing after 50-plus years of dedicated service.
She was preceded in death by loving husband Paul Blackwell; son Keith Edward Blackwell and granddaughter Amber Bright.
Survivors include daughters Kathy Earls of Myrtle Beach, Pamela Mazza of Johns Island and Donna Tremble of Myrtle Beach; daughter-in-law Patricia Blackwell of Winston Salem, North Carolina; seven grandchildren; nine great-randchildren and loving brother, Roger Blevins.
A funeral service was held Jan. 3 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1105 48th Ave. N. Suite 109 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
