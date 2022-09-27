Mollie Rae Wilson Robertson Floyd
A funeral service for Mollie Rae Wilson Robertson Floyd, 93, of the Friendship community in Marion County will be held Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. in the Friendship Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Floyd died Sept. 27 after a short illness.
Mrs. Floyd was the daughter of the late Alexander (Ellic) and the late Viola James Wilson of Friendship.
She is survived by three sons, Steve (Cheryl) Robertson of Conway, Tim Robertson (Tamara) of Friendship and Mark (Hilda) Robertson of Chesnee.
Mrs. Floyd has six grandchildren, Stephen (Adrian) Robertson of Conway, T.J. Robertson of Conway, Lance (Kerri) Robertson of Gresham, Rebecca (Jacob) Arnett of Friendship and Christian Robertson of Jackson Hole, Wy.
Her great-grandchildren include Caroline, Kayleigh and Carleigh Robertson of Conway, Hayden Johnson of Conway, Emma Grace, Josiah, Isabella and Lydia Arnette of Friendship, and Cyan, Seth, Ryan, Nina, Sophie, Sarai and Dayton Robertson of Gresham.
She also has a great-great-grandson, Ezra Chapman.
Mrs. Floyd is also survived by her sister, Janie Wilson Sheriff; two nieces, Debbie Bosley of Florence and Norma Jean Penton of Melbourne, Fla.; and a nephew, Wally Smith of Greenville.
Mrs. Floyd was predeceased by her first husband, Dillard W. (Tex) Robertson; and by her second husband, Wayne Floyd of Centenary; two brothers, Woodrow Wilson and Dick Wilson of Friendship; and three sisters, Olive Wilson Thomas of Melbourne, Fla., Eva Wilson of Friendship and Ida Kelley of Florence.
A graduate of Francis Marion University with a master’s degree in education, Mrs. Floyd taught in Maryland, California, South Carolina and Japan.
While teaching at Johnsonville Elementary School, she was named “Teacher of the Year” twice. Mrs. Floyd faithfully taught Sunday school at Friendship Baptist Church for more than 40 years.
Following the 9/11 Attack on the United States, Mrs. Floyd wrote and recorded a song called “Honor Bound Hero.” She also wrote a book about her beloved South called “Manna’s House.” Much of the book was drawn from her own childhood experiences of growing up on a farm.
Mrs. Floyd enjoyed writing poetry, playing the piano and taking art lessons.
She performed with the Little Theater in Marion and took the lead role in “On Golden Pond”, where she played the role of Ethel.
She was well known in the community for her selfless service to those in need and for her deep Christian faith.
Visitation will be held Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. in Friendship Baptist Church prior to the service.
The family extends its deepest gratitude to Cindy Allen and Michell Sawyer, Mrs. Floyd’s caregivers during the last years of her life.
In lieu of flowers, she has asked that memorials be made to the Finding a Cure for Angelman Syndrome (FAST), P.O. Box 40307, Houston, Texas 78704 to aid research for a cure for her special needs granddaughter, Caroline Robertson, or, to Friendship Baptist Church.
Richardson’s Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements.
