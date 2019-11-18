MYRTLE BEACH—Mrs. Misty “MJ” Rae Rick, 50, formerly of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away Nov. 5.
She was born on Jan.7, 1969, in Pontiac, Michigan.
Mrs. Rick is survived by husband, Freddie Rick II; father Dorris Wayne Travis; daughter Savannah Thompson (Zach); son Ethan Rae Jones; brothers Richard Travis (Shannon) and David Travis; sister Terry Raley; and nieces, Amber Stamey and Shauna Travis.
Mrs. Rick is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Hammers Mosley.
In keeping with Mrs. Rick’s wishes’, she was cremated.
A memorial service for Mrs. Misty “MJ” Rae Rick will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. in the in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held at a later time.
The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. until the memorial service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
