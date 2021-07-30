Ruby T. Martin
Funeral services for Ruby Todd Martin, 89, will be held July 31 at 11 a.m. in Juniper Bay Baptist Church with the Rev. James Webb officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Martin passed away July 29 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 30, 1932 in Marion County, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Betty Turner Todd.
She was also predeceased by her husband, John K. Martin; two children, Marshall John Martin and James Bradley Martin; son-in-law, Donald Alton Todd; and siblings, Wilbur Todd, John Todd and Minnie Reed.
Miss Ruby was a longtime member of Juniper Bay Baptist Church, where she loved serving her Lord and spending time with her church family. She enjoyed fishing with a cane pole, reading, going to the mountains and visiting with family and friends. A loving mother, grandmother, friend and mother-in-law is how she will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughter, Johnnie Todd Thompson (Bill); grandchildren, Anthony Todd (Sallie Beth), Tonya Peavy and Kyle Martin (Katie); great-grandchildren, Courtney, Kaytlin, Cory, Chase, Carter, Hayes, Maci Claire and Max; great-great-grandchildren, Easton, Kantyn and Sloane; daughters-in-law, Ann Johnson Martin and Carol Martin Watson; along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
