Miriam Louise Tindall Sellers
Funeral services for Miriam Louise Tindall Sellers, 82, will be held Jan. 11 at 3:30 p.m., at Hillcrest Mausoleum, located on S.C. 544.
Mrs. Sellers passed away peacefully Jan. 8 in Conway Medical Center. Born Dec. 14, 1939 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Brady Tindall and Grace Rogers Tindall.
Mrs. Sellers was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bobby J. Sellers; a granddaughter, Catherine Sellers; a brother, James Virlyn Tindall; and a sister, Grace Tindall Smith.
Mrs. Sellers was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister and friend. An ever-faithful servant of our Lord, Jesus Christ, she was a dedicated member of North Conway Baptist Church. She was a former preschool, Sunday school and nursery teacher for many years, touching the lives of hundreds of children in her care.
Mrs. Sellers held a special passion and talent for gardening, with her faithful companion dog Rosie by her side. More importantly, she inspired so many with her unyielding faith, kindness and genuine spirit.
Mrs. Sellers is survived by her children, Jerry Sellers (Rebecca), Kim Floyd (Thomas) and Craig (Morgan); her two sisters, Doris Tindall Maddox (Wayne) and Nora Martin; and her grandchildren, Cameron Sellers, Sydney Anne Floyd and Tindall Sellers; and two amazing best friends, Ms. Marvadean Hyman and Ms. Jackie Singleton. Mrs. Sellers will truly be missed by many family and friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to North Conway Baptist Church at 1608 Sessions St., Conway.
Please visit the online guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com. Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300, U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
