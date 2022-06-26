Minnie Marie Godbolt
AYNOR-Funeral services for Minnie Marie Godbolt, 96, will be held June 27 at 3 p.m. in White Savannah Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Stephen Hyman and the Rev. Buddy Seay officiating. Burial will follow in Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Godbolt passed away June 24 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born July 13, 1925 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Neil and Mamie Anderson McClellan. Mrs. Godbolt loved the Lord, Preacher Stephen Hyman and her church, White Savannah Freewill Baptist Church, where she was a member for more than 50 years. She was very independent and loved gardening, cooking and baking. She was devoted to her family and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Mrs. Godbolt’s caregivers. Their help was very appreciated.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Godbolt was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, James Paul Godbolt Sr.; four children, Patricia Stroud, James P. Godbolt Jr., Judy Alanda Godbolt and an infant daughter; a grandson, Bruce Tindal; four brothers; and one sister.
Surviving are her seven children, Joyce Jordan (Julian), Timmie Godbolt, Mary Harrelson, Jean King, Ted Godbolt (Stephanie), Debbie Robinson (Maynard) and Gwen Airington (Ernie); nine grandchildren, Dennis Jordan, Vicky Tindal (Wayne), Frankie Harrelson (Kathy), Jeffrey Harrelson (Melissa), Chris Winburn, Jamie Godbolt (Jennifer), Landon Godbolt (Taylor), Nicole Best and Kimberly Stroud; 20 great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Tammy, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Caroline, Alanda, Hannah, Kayla, Macey, Tiffany, Josh, Sean, Aubrey, McKenzie, McKayla, River, Charlie, Kendall, Riley and Mason; a sister, Carolyn Baker (Joe); and a special friend and caregiver, Patty James.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at White Savannah Freewill Baptist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to White Savannah Freewill Baptist Church, 4010 Highway 65, Conway, SC 29526.
