Minnie Lou Poston
A funeral service for Minnie Lou Poston, 72, will be held March 29 at 10:30 a.m. in White Savannah Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Stephen Hyman and the Rev. Stevie Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Minnie Lou, of Aynor, passed away at her residence March 26 with her loving family by her side.
She was the widow of Clyde Poston and daughter of the late Nollie James and Louise Skipper Baker.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one son, Keith Poston; and one brother, Timmy Baker.
Mrs. Poston was a member of White Savanah Freewill Baptist Church in Conway where she loved attending before her sickness.
She will be remembered by many as being a strong, loving person who loved making everyone happy. She enjoyed cooking and sewing.
Mrs. Minnie Lou is survived by one son, Robbie Poston; two granddaughters, Deanne Poston and Amber Cole; three grandchildren, Kayleigh Risley, Brayden Wrathell and Lizzy Wrathell; one brother, the Rev. Stevie Baker; and one sister, Susan Jones.
Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com Mrs. Poston’s family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.