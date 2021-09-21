Milvin “Mel” Knowlin
Funeral services for Milvin “Mel” Knowlin, 41, will be held Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Marvin Hemingway officiating.
Mr. Knowlin went home to be with his Lord Sept. 18.
Born Aug. 11, 1980 in Marion, he was a son of Edward Lee Brown and Judy Ann Knowlin. He was a loving and funny person, and his smile and laugh were contagious. Mel loved to cook and fish and was an overall fun guy.
He attended Marion High School where he played football. Mel wanted everybody to be happy. To know him, was to love him.
To cherish his memory are his wife of 12 years, Tara Knowlin; one son, Milvin Knowlin Jr.; two daughters, Shealyn Knowlin and Meriah Knowlin; two brothers, Christopher Knowlin (Tesha) and James Brown; one sister, Rayva Knowlin; his grandmothers, Frances Willis, Lola Bell Foxworth and Edna Patterson; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, special friends and extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
