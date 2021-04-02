Milton S. Ross Sr.
Milton S. Ross Sr., 69, passed away March 30 in Conway Medical Center.
He was born March 27, 1952, in Carmel, N.Y., a son of the late Elmer E. Ross and Eleanor White Ross.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ross was predeceased by his sister, Ella Heck.
Milton was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and working on things. He was an engineer for Green Haven Prison System for thirty six years.
Mr. Ross is survived by his wife, Judith Leadbetter Ross; his children, Milton S. Ross Jr., Thomas E. Ross, Thomas F. Ross, Richard Ross, William Ross, Rilee Ross, Bradlie Ross, Tommy Poulin, Kayleigh Ross and Emmalei Ross; sister, Wanda Silva; 17 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family planned to celebrate his life with a service at his residence Friday at 2 p.m.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
