Milton Rabon
Funeral services for Milton Rabon, 63, will be held Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Stevie Baker and the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Rabon, of Aynor, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Dec. 14. Mr. Rabon was the son of the late Lacy “Tink” and Margie Barnhill Rabon.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Mitchell Rabon.
Mr. Milton was a member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church where he served in many different capacities over the years. He served as Bible Drill leader and Bible School leader, and he was youth minister at Dogwood Hill Baptist Church. He loved going on mission trips to serve his Lord.
Mr. Milton was previously employed with AVX before working as a paraprofessional within many Horry County schools with his recent school being Aynor Middle School. He was very helpful within the schools as he helped with drama and chorus clubs, kept books for basketball games and was a leader for the Family Solutions Program. Mr. Milton will be remembered as one who loved working with children, and who loved his God, his family and his friends.
Mr. Rabon is survived by one brother, Mike Rabon (Cathy); one sister, Wanda Hucks (A.B.); nephews and nieces, Josh Thompson (Madison), Samantha Woodberry (Bryan), Jodie James (Stephen), Timothy Perritt, and Lacy Rabon; great-nephews and great-nieces, Nick James, Kacie James, Huxton Thompson and Ashlynn Thompson; one sister-in-law, Sarah Rabon; special friends, Wanda Rabon and Karen Fowler; and many cousins, extended family and loved ones.
Visitation will be Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Mr. Rabon may be made to Aynor Middle School Special Education Department (TMD), 400 Frye Road Galivants Ferry, SC 29544.
The family is accepting friends at Penny Skipper’s house, 5001 PJ Drive Aynor, SC 29511. Please visit the online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com
Mr. Milton’s family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
