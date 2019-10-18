MYRTLE BEACH—Milton “Milt” Stein Harcum, 87, husband of Aelise Harcum, passed away at his residence on Oct. 9.
He was born on July 26, 1932, in Newport News, Virginia, son of Timothy Guy and Mildred Bradshaw Harcum.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy “Dot” Rainey Harcum.
Milt was veteran of the US Air Force, followed by a career in insurance — first as an adjuster and then an insurance agent.
Those that know Milt will remember him for his thoughtfulness, kindness and his great sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife Aelise; daughters Anne Harcum Myers (Kevin Sr.), Kathy Harcum Hinson (Charles) and Tracey Smith Broome (Jerry); grandchildren Charles Roberts, Caroline Roberts, Katie Hinson Lewis (Cody), Courtney Hinson Cleveland (Darrin), Chase Hinson, Kevin Myers Jr. (Kimberly), Kristin Myers Tatum (Jeff) and Wesley Broome and great-grandchildren Hunter Lewis, Bradley Myers and Jayden Tatum.
A memorial service was held Oct.11 at First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach.
Memorial contributions can be made to Epworth Children’s Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250.
