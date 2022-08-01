Milton Harry Bradshaw
Funeral services for Milton Harry Bradshaw, 78, will be held Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Mr. Bradshaw passed away July 29 in MUSC in Charleston.
Born Oct. 17, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pa. , he was a son of the late Harry and Beatrice Mohr Bradshaw.
Milton enjoyed golfing, baseball, football, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Bradshaw is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Mary Ellen Bradshaw; children, Daniel Milton Bradshaw (Michelle
Cunningham), Christopher Thomas Bradshaw (Gypsey Rudd) and Lisa Ann Trammell (Timothy); siblings, Harry Bradshaw Jr. and Margaret Suchecki; six grandchildren, Jesse, Jake, Chrysta, Keara, Scotty and Leigha; two great-grandchildren; four brothers-in-law, Joseph Eiden, Thomas Eiden, James Eiden and John Roman; sister-in-law, Ann Marie Roman; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
