MYRTLE BEACH—Mildred J. Bartlett, 80, beloved wife of the late Ret. MSgt. Lewis M. Bartlett Sr, of 47 years, passed away March 14 surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Bartlett was born Sept. 24, 1939, in Conway, a daughter of the late Huey Bert and Coy Doretha Grainger Johnson.
She retired from AVX after 30 years of service and was a past senior regent of the Myrtle Beach Women of the Moose. Mrs. Bartlett was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.
She enjoyed boating, traveling, gardening and caring for the wildlife in her backyard. Another one of her favorite pastimes was fishing.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are sons Lewis Bartlett Jr. (Joni) of Dallas, Texas, Thomas Bartlett of Myrtle Beach and Lewis “Rauley” Hodges Jr. (Barbara) of Myrtle Beach; daughters Catherine Wittenberg (Bob) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Nancy Stewart (Rick) of Punta Gorda, Florida, Margaret McElwain (Pat) of Conway and Janice Hodges of Myrtle Beach; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and sister Ada Lou Brown (Verlon) of Conway.
A memorial service was held March 17 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. The service was led by the Rev. Mack Hutson.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Avenue North, # 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or online at www.cancer.org
