Milda Huggins
Funeral services for Milda Huggins, 90, will be held June 2 at 2 p.m. in Free Worship Freewill Baptist Church of the Pentecostal Faith with the Rev. Gregg Cannon and the Rev. Arthur McElveen officiating. Burial will follow the service in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Huggins of Galivants Ferry passed away May 30 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Huggins, widow of George M. Huggins, was the daughter of the late Clyde and Letha Graham Cook.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by one son, George Huggins; one sister, Minnie Hedin; and one brother, Emory Cook.
Mrs. Huggins was a member of Free Worship Freewill Baptist Church of the Pentecostal Faith. She was an avid gardener, excellent seamstress and wonderful cook that would never turn a stranger away. Mrs. Milda loved her family dearly.
She is survived by four sons, Kenneth Huggins (Elaine), Roger Huggins (Evelyn), Phillip Huggins, and Tim Huggins (Tammy); nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lizzy Nobles.
Visitation for Mrs. Huggins will be June 1 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor.
Please remember to wear a mask for the service and follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing.
