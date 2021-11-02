Mike Rhodes

LORIS-Funeral services for James Michael “Mike” Rhodes, 63, will be held Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Hord officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. Committal services will follow in Old Springfield Cemetery.

Mr Rhodes passed away Oct. 29 in McLeod Loris Hospital.

Born Oct. 27, 1958 in Loris, he was the son of the late James Wendell Rhodes and the late Hazel Orie Smith Rhodes.

Mike was a longtime active member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He was raised in the Loris area and worked from a young age at Graham Brothers Farm Supply.

Later in life he went to work with the S.C. Department of Transportation until his medical retirement. Despite a physical handicap since birth he was known as a hardworking man who always took great pride in his work. He was also an avid supporter of his beloved Loris Lions, rarely missing a game, until his declining health made it impossible to attend.

Mike’s love of the Lord, family and neighbors was always on display. He never met a stranger and greeted everyone with a smile. He was a special child of God and will be truly missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Prince Rhodes of the home; sister, Phyllis Suggs and her husband David; beloved cat, Socks; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Rhodes was predeceased by one sister, Susan Thompkins and her husband Gene.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 4301 Red Bluff Road, Loris 29569.

