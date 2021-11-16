Michael “Mike” Bell

A funeral service for Michael “Mike” Bell, 59, will be held Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jason Cook, Pastor Vernie Batten and Bishop Wyatt Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mr. Bell, husband of Kim Alford Bell, went to be with his Lord and Savior Nov. 15.

Born Jan. 6, 1962, he was a son of Sara Jo Graham Lewis and the late John Archie Bell Sr.

In an addition to his father, Mr. Mike was predeceased by his stepfather, Wilbur “Mr. Big” Lewis; and his father-in-law, Thomas Alford.

He was a member of The Refuge Church in Conway where he loved his church family dearly and served the Lord in many different capacities. He was the owner of Mike Bell Construction and a partner in BellArk Construction and Carolina Thermal Systems.

In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Mike is survived by three sons, Christopher Michael Bell, Bradley Wayne Bell (Migdalia) and Johnathan Thomas Bell; two brothers, Archie Bell (Joyce) and Jimmy Bell (Rhonda); one sister, Lisa Renee Rowell; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Wanda Alford, and Gina Alford; special friends, J.B. Clark and Pastor Jason Cook; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends Friday from 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. at The Refuge Church in Conway.

Memorials can be made in Mr. Bell’s memory to The Refuge Church, 290 Dunn Shortcut Road, Conway, SC 29527.

Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.