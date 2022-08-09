Micheline Jenerette "Mimi" Martin
A memorial service for Micheline Jenerette "Mimi" Martin, 83, will be held Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. David Mims officiating.
Mrs. Martin, widow of David Henry Martin, passed Aug. 5.
Born in Chaumont, France, she was a daughter of the late Andre' Robert Alfred LeLoup and the late Isabelle Julie Alexandrine Parisot LeLoup.
She was a member of Beth Haven Baptist Church in Denver, N.C., and the Business and Professional Women's Club in Conway.
Mrs. Martin was predeceased by a brother, Robert LeLoup; and three sisters, Jeanne Boirayon, Genevieve Favre and Janine Larcelet.
Surviving are one son, Kim Jenerette (Lisa) of Xenia, Ohio; one daughter, Fifi J. Knowles (Bill) of Conway; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pa. 18901.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
