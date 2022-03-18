Michal Robert Bridges
Graveside services for Michal Robert Bridges, 82, will be held March 19 at noon in Arlington Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Bridges passed away March 16 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Feb. 25, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was a son of the late Noah Bridges and Opal Clark Bridges.
He was a U.S. National Guard veteran.
Mr. Bridges is survived by his wife, Mary Bridges; two sons, Marty Bridges and Mark Bridges; two daughters, Michelle Beam and Melinda Bridges; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
