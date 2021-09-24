Michael William Nixon
LORIS-Memorial services for Michael William Nixon, 57, will be held Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. in Avant’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, 947 Cedar Grove Church Road, Cerro Gordo, NC 28430, officiated by Pastor Mack Watts. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church.
Mr. Nixon passed away Sept. 16 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Born July 8, 1964 in Charlotte, N.C., he was the son of the late Ronnie William Nixon and the late Barbara Godfrey Nixon. He was the co-owner of Blackwater Trading. He was a tender-hearted soul and the backbone of his family, who will be genuinely missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Survivors include his wife, Tami Nixon of the home; three sons, Shane Altman and his wife Patty of Loris, Josh Nixon and his girlfriend Jenna Nixon of Loris; and Matthew Nixon of Green Sea; three grandchildren, Mikala Altman, Noah Nixon and Bella Nixon; and brother, Mark Nixon of Charlotte, N.C.
Please sign Mr. Nixon’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home (843) 756-7001.
