Michael Wayne Thompson Sr.
There will be a memorial service for Michael Wayne Thompson Sr., 47, March 19 at 1 p.m. in the Rock Church.
Mr. Thompson passed away March 11 at his residence.
Born Jan. 4, 1975 in Washington, DC, he was a son of Paula Goff Meyer and the late Jon Edward Thompson.
Michael enjoyed bowling, shooting pool and riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his mother, Paula Goff Meyer and her husband John; children, Michael W. Thompson Jr., Andrew Michael Thompson and Dessarae Leh Harmon; sisters, Debbie Hinely and Kelly Stern; two grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends March 18 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
