Michael Steven Allen
Michael Steven Allen, 65, passed away May 20 at his residence following an extended illness.
Born Sept. 2, 1957, he was a son of the late Paul D. Allen and Grace Higginbotham Roberts.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Michael was also predeceased by two brothers, Phil and Paul Allen.
He loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, riding around in his son’s Jeep and cheering for the Clemson Tigers.
Michael is survived by one son, Joshua Allen (Laura); one daughter, Nicole Sullivan (Ashley); four grandchildren, Mallory McPherson, Belle Sullivan, Jared McPherson and Walker Allen; one great-granddaughter, Charleigh McPherson; one brother, Glenn Carter; one sister, Delores Sims (Joe); and many nieces, nephews and special friends who will miss him dearly.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Anderson Oaks and Gentiva Hospice for all their love and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Liver Foundation, PO Box 299 West Orange, NJ 07052, www.liverfoundation.org.
No services are planned at this time.
Johnson Funeral Home is serving the family.
