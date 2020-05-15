MYRTLE BEACH—Michael Staton Wheeler passed away at home April 8.
He was cared for by Cape Fear Mercy Hospice, his loving wife, Suzann and her daughter Amy Strobel.
Mike was a proud son to Bernard and Evelyn Wheeler of Dayton, Ohio.
He is survived by brothers Donald (Betty) and Bernie (Cindy) and sister Helen (Carl) Phillips.
Michael was a loving father to David Wheeler, Susan (Clarence) Pruitt and Jennifer (Shaan) Estridge. He was a loving grandfather to Nathan (Samantha) Wheeler, Elizabeth Wheeler, Casey Everett Pruitt, Kayleann Pruitt, Cassidy Pruitt, Seth Estridge and Sarah Estridge. Mike had three great-grandchildren, Gregory Wheeler, Braxton Wheeler and Braylee Pruitt.
Mike grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Fairview High School in 1958. He trained as a paratrooper in the Army Reserves.
He attended the University of Dayton and went to work for Rike’s Department Store in Dayton. After many years in retail, he later moved to Myrtle Beach where he worked for Waccamaw Linen.
Mike loved baseball (Cincinnati Reds) and golf and later worked at Myrtlewood Golf Club as a groundskeeper.
His wife Suzie and he hosted a golf tournament to benefit Mercy Care for 10 years.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Myrtle Beach, where he sang in the choir for many years.
He was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
We would like to thank the nurses, aides, and social workers for all their love and support.
