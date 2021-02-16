Michael D. Rogers
Mr. Michael D. Rogers, 57, of Conway passed away Jan. 28.
Mike was a very special and unique spirit.
He wasn't a lover of materialistic and worldly possessions. Very free spirited, and with a love for nature, he was passionate about football, cooking and music. He had the voice of an angel and he loved his Lord.
Mike will be missed by his family and so many of his friends.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements.
