MYRTLE BEACH—Michael Robert Intelli, 58, passed away on June 2.
Michael was born Oct. 24, 1961, in Jersey City, New Jersey, at Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital. He was raised primarily in Keansburg, New Jersey, although he lived for some time in Union Beach, New Jersey until he and his beloved wife, Theresa Intelli, relocated to the warmer weather of Myrtle Beach.
Michael was employed as a PDI technician at RV Outlet of America in North Myrtle Beach.
He worked as both an auto technician and a marine mechanic throughout his lifetime — a testament to his expertise in the mechanic field.
If it had an engine, he could fix it. But those who knew Michael would be well-aware of his expertise in kindness and generosity as well. He possessed a profound love of animals and never shied away from those he felt needed him, regardless of whether they walked on two legs or four.
He also loved motorcycles, Betty Boop memorabilia, and dressing up as Santa Clause every Christmas for the children in his neighborhood.
Michael is predeceased by parents Theodore and Rosemary Intelli; brothers, Theodore, Timothy and Thomas Intelli; brother-in-law Miguel Fernandez and sister-in-law Darcy Intelli.
Surviving are his wife, Theresa Intelli; children Michael and Melissa Intelli; grandchildren Michael and Skylar Intelli; sisters, Sherryann Kruse and husband Jeffrey Kruse and Anastasia Reynolds; brothers Anthony Intelli and wife Margaret Intelli, Theodore Intelli, George Intell, and Gerard Intelli and wife Sandra Intelli; parents-in-law James and Margaret O’Reilly; sisters-in-law Karen O’Reilly and husband Chris Kleme, Denise Fernandez and Margaret O’Reilly and husband Steven Schroeder; twelve nieces and four nephews.
