Michael Richard Allen
A Celebration of life Service for Michael Richard Allen, 72, will be held Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Mr. Allen passed away Sept. 2.
Born Aug. 23, 1949 in Camden N.J., he was a son of the late William Allen and Pauline Facer Allen.
He was predeceased by his sister, Karen Allen.
He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to all. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, scuba diving, skiing, and riding his motorcycle. Mr. Allen enjoyed traveling across country on his motorcycle and also enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing and cooking where he is called “Chief Mike”.
Mr. Allen is survived by two sons, Phillip Richard Allen and Mark Richard Allen and his daughter-in-law Virginia; and one sister, Terri Denver and her husband Frank; five grandchildren, Kaylynn, Brooklynn, Gracelynn, Trevor and Lakelynn, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and facemasks are required at the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Honor of Mike, to a charity of one’s choice.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.