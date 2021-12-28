Michael Rene Bachand
A memorial service and internment for Michael “Mike” Rene Bachand, 53, will take place in Massachusetts where he will be laid to rest near his father Richard Bachand, who died in 2014.
Michael passed away in early December after a long illness.
A native of New Bedford, Mass., Mike spent his last years living in Myrtle Beach, fulfilling a lifelong dream to live in a warm climate by the beach where he could walk his dog Abby each morning.
After a nearly two-decade career as a police officer in Glastonbury, Conn., Mike retired to Myrtle Beach shortly after losing his wife Joanne to cancer in 2018.
Mike always said the most meaningful time of his career was time spent working with young children as a “DARE” officer, and children indeed loved his big spirit and warm nature.
Mike had a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and served with the Army National Guard. He is remembered for his joyful spirit and as a beloved uncle. He was happiest when by the ocean and with family.
Mike is survived by his mother, Barbara Bachand, a Massachusetts native currently living in Southern Pines, N.C.; and by his brother, Rick Bachand and wife Dr. Annette and their two sons, Mike’s nephews, Andre and Peter of Fort Collins, Colo. Mike is also survived by his sister, the Rev. Colette Bachand of Pinehurst, N.C.; and nieces, Bridget Wood (and partner Matthew Cook) of Brighton, Mass., and Adrienne Orth-Wood (and her husband U.S. Army Specialist Matthew Orth), of Pinehurst, N.C.; as well as faithful friend, Brenda Bachand of Connecticut.
Donations in Mike’s honor can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater New Bedford, Mass., 166 Jenny St., New Bedford, Mass. 02740.
The best way to honor a loved one, who dies young, is to love the world more, which the family of Michael Rene Bachand will choose to do in his honor.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.