Michael Ray “Mike” Altman
Funeral services for Michael Ray “Mike” Altman, 53, were held July 21 in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Ray Cribb officiating.
Mr. Altman passed away suddenly July 17.
Born Nov. 16, 1969 in Dillon County, he was a son of his biological parents, Warren K. Altman Jr. and the late Gail Betha Altman and also his late adopted parents, Warren K. Altman Sr. and Lorraine Long Altman.
Mike was predeceased by his wife, Angela Courchesne Altman; and his brother, Kenneth Wayne Altman.
Mike was a loving father, son, brother and friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Mike enjoyed life and loved to joke and make people laugh.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Warren “Kenny” Altman Jr. (Rachel); two sons, Tyler Altman and Calvin Wahlstrom; siblings, Eddie Altman (Linda), Tony Altman (Meg), Danny Gore (Nichole), Renee Kinlaw (Rev. Mike) and Christy Allen (Rodney); two special nieces, Ashlyn Gore and Jayden Kinlaw, and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.