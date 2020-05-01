MYRTLE BEACH—Michael Paraschos, 42, died April 21 at South Strand Hospital.
Born March 1, 1978, in North Myrtle Beach, he was a son of Athina (Economidis) Paraschos and the late Ioannis Paraschos, who recently died in June 2019.
Survivors include wife Kristina Paraschos; sons Jonas and Rad; mother Athina Paraschos; brother George (Kathy) Paraschos and sister Vivian (Jimmy) Lambrinos.
Because of the current situation with COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, with burial in Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
Keeping in mind that Michael and his family are all in the restaurant business and currently forced to remain closed, memorial donations may be made to the family or through McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
